S.C. Bill Proposes Safety Inspections

South Carolina House Bill (HB) 3989 would require all vehicles registered in the state to undergo an annual safety inspection. Currently the state has no law requiring vehicle safety inspections. If passed, starting Jan. 1, 2018, the bill would require vehicles to have at minimum its brakes, tires and lights inspected.

The Automotive Service Association is in support of this legislation and encourages interested parties to contact their state representatives in support of the South Carolina HB 3989.

“Regular safety inspections by a qualified technician can identify and repair safety issues that arise from normal wear and tear of the vehicle. With only 15 states currently requiring any sort of safety inspection, we are pleased to see South Carolina taking steps to institute this common-sense approach to protecting the motoring public,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative.

