Rotary Offering Wheel Balancer

Rotary has launched a new wheel balancer, the R544 Pro Truck 2D, to enable technicians to quickly and accurately balance a wide array of commercial truck, bus and passenger vehicle wheels.

“If you’re looking for a versatile truck wheel balancer that will get you the results you need quickly, the R544 Pro Truck 2D is the model for you,” said Rob Dabrowski, vice president of wheel service equipment for Rotary’s parent company Vehicle Service Group (VSG). “The self-calibration and self-diagnostic features allow you to handle anything that rolls into your shop.”

The R544 features a microprocessor with self-calibration and self-diagnostic features. It also has specific balancing programs for static, dynamic and light alloy/aluminum wheels, Rotary said. The R544 can also raise up to 441 pounds with the integrated wheel lift and features a pneumatic wheel lock.

For more information visit www.rotarylift.com.