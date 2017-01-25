News/Rotary
January 25, 2017

Rotary Offering More Than Vehicle Lifts

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Rotary Offering More Than Vehicle Lifts

Rotary-Wheel-Service-Equipment1

Rotary has introduced a full line of wheel service equipment, including tire changers, wheel balancers and alignment equipment.

“Shops have trusted Rotary for more than 90 years,” said Rob Dabrowski, vice president of wheel service equipment for Rotary parent company Vehicle Service Group (VSG). “We know that technicians work most efficiently when they have the right equipment for the job. Like our vehicle lifts, Rotary wheel service equipment is the best there is. It’s manufactured to the highest standards and includes the productivity and safety features shops need to get jobs done right.”

Rotary Wheel Service Equipment will be showcased at the Rotary booth (#4637) at the NADA Expo, Jan. 27-29, in New Orleans.

For more information about the new line, visit rotarywheelservice.com.

