Rotary Lift has released a video showing how the features of its R145 Tiltback tire changer.

In the video, Rotary Wheel Service Expert Kevin Jones shows off the tire changer’s capabilities, including its double-acting bead breaker cylinder, designed to work on low-profile and large-sized steel or alloy rims. The pneumatically tilting column ensures peak rigidity to prevent rim damage, Rotary Lift says.

The tire changer works on any wheel up to a maximum width of 15 inches and features an extra-wide heavy-duty frame. It is designed with a new, standard high-adherence clamp with renewable spikes. The R145 offers integrated protection for alloy rims.

For more information, click here: http://www.rotarylift.com/Wheel-Service/Tire-Changer/R145/