News/Rotary Lift
May 8, 2018

Rotary Releases Video on R145 Tiltback Tire Changer

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Club 3633: Nominations Due in 1 Week

Aftermarket Professional Groups Applaud FTC’s Compliance Warning To Hyundai

Rotary Releases Video on R145 Tiltback Tire Changer

How U.S. Steel Tariffs Are Impacting European Markets

Top Shop Tip -- Make Communication Your Priority

Goodyear, Bridgestone Join Forces to Form National Tire Distributor TireHub

TireHub Recap: What We Know So Far About Bridgestone and Goodyear's Joint Distribution Venture

ATD Issues Open Letter to Stakeholders

Growth Of Ride-Hailing Services In NYC Fuels Arch Auto Parts’ Business

How Michelin Wants to Change the Way Consumers Buy Tires

Rotary Lift has released a video showing how the features of its R145 Tiltback tire changer.

In the video, Rotary Wheel Service Expert Kevin Jones shows off the tire changer’s capabilities, including its double-acting bead breaker cylinder, designed to work on low-profile and large-sized steel or alloy rims. The pneumatically tilting column ensures peak rigidity to prevent rim damage, Rotary Lift says.

The tire changer works on any wheel up to a maximum width of 15 inches and features an extra-wide heavy-duty frame. It is designed with a new, standard high-adherence clamp with renewable spikes. The R145 offers integrated protection for alloy rims.

For more information, click here: http://www.rotarylift.com/Wheel-Service/Tire-Changer/R145/

Show Full Article