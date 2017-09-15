Rotary Introduces New Line of Professional Tire Changers

Rotary has introduced a new line of five professional tire changers that include leverless, tiltback and swing-arm models.

“Rotary didn’t invent the tire, but we certainly know how to service it,” said Rob Dabrowski, vice president of wheel service equipment for Vehicle Service Group. “With a tire changer to suit every budget and volume of business, Rotary continues to offer the technology, productivity and safety features shops need and expect from us.”

The R1150 Leverless is a high-performance, true leverless tire changer that features the patented Auto-Touch Function. The R1150 can handle low-profile and run-flat tires, as well as exotic rims and other specialty jobs. The R1150 can handle a rim capacity range of 10 to 30 inches and a maximum tire width of 15 inches.

The R145 Tiltback is designed to work on low-profile and large-sized steel or alloy rims and has a double-acting bead breaker cylinder. The pneumatically tilting column ensures peak rigidity to prevent rim damage. The R145 has a rim clamping capacity range of 10 to 28 ½ inches and a maximum tire width of 17 inches.

The R145D Tiltback VSC is an automatic tire changer that provides the ability to regulate the table top rotation speed, reducing the stress on the bead to avoid damaging the tire. Featuring an innovative electric motor inverter, it’s designed for large and wide tires.

The R146 Swingarm Pro provides the torque necessary for today’s difficult assemblies and is designed for the high-volume tire center. The large and reinforced frame adds greater rigidity to the structure and table top, and the gear box is installed between two steel plates to avoid flex during operation. The extra height of the vertical post and tool shaft allow operation on wheels with a maximum width of 15 inches and a rim clamping capacity range of 10 to 28 ½ inches.

The R1401 Swingarm Shop has a heavy-duty swing arm structure that guarantees proper working conditions for every job. The exclusive 110v single-speed motor provides needed torque and the rigid self-centering chuck with a wide clamping range handles. The R1401 is equipped with a galvanized, double-operating bead breaker cylinder and is suitable for tires with a maximum width of 12 inches.

