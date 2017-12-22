Rotary Introduces Line of Heavy-Duty Tire Changers
Rotary has introduced a new line of heavy-duty tire changers, which the company says are designed to help technicians quickly change tires on virtually any vehicle—including trucks, buses and agricultural equipment—in the shop or on the road.
Rotary offers three heavy-duty tire changer models, with descriptions and application recommendations by the company:
- R501N Speed Changer HD: Able to dismount and mount a truck tire in 30 seconds, the R501N Speed Changer HD is equipped with four rollers positioned on both sides of the wheel in diametrically opposite positions. Its compact design is ideal for truck tires, bus tires and super singles. Maximum tire width is 21 in. and maximum diameter is 52 in.
- R560 Mobile HD: Designed for both roadside and workshop service, the R560 Mobile HD tire changer is easy to use and suitable for closed vans or small workshops. The standard roller can be used for tube tires, and the hydraulic clamping and table top are suitable for agricultural tires. Maximum tire width is 37.4 in. and maximum diameter is 51 in.
- R511 Commercial HD: The R511 Commercial HD can service the widest range of wheels, including truck, bus, super single, lock ring and agricultural. The controls, which have lever-type hydraulic distributors, enable the user to regulate the speed of the tool holding the carriage. Maximum tire width is 36.4 in. and maximum diameter is 64 in.Thi