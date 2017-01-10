News/TIA
TIA Room Block for OTR Conference Expires Friday

Tire Review Staff

Time is almost up to book a room in the Tire Industry Association’s group room block for the 2017 OTR Conference at Turtle Bay Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, Feb.15- 18.

Room reservations in the TIA room block must be made this Friday, Jan. 13. Room rates will increase significantly and a daily resort fee will apply to reservations made after Jan. 13.

The OTR Conference offers insightful business sessions, global networking opportunities, leisure programs and more for the off-the-road market.

According to TIA, attendees must register for the OTR Conference and once registration is processed for payment, a confirmation including hotel reservation details will be sent via email. TIA advises registering and booking a room soon, as the conference is filling up quickly.

More information about registration and a complete schedule of the OTR Conference are available at tireindustry.org.

