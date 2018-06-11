Robbins LLC Introduces Accu-Fit Sealing Ring System

Robbins LLC, a HEXPOL Company, recently introduced the Accu-Fit Sealing Ring System.

A global provider of retread products, Robbins’ goal is to helps its customers deliver the best retread tires available for trucks, OTR vehicles and passenger cars.

“After numerous requests from our customers and extensive research and development, we are proud to introduce this revolutionary new rubber sealing ring system to the market”, said Terry Elgin, Managing Director of Robbins LLC.

The new patent-pending sealing rings bring a number of features to the envelope sealing ring market and will help ease the burden on retread plants worldwide, both in terms of ease of use and total cost of operation.

The Accu-Fit Sealing Rings come in two parts. There is the sealing ring base., and over the base, the user will fit the sealing Ring insert. By having a separate base and insert, the user will save money by only having to replace the actual wear part of the sealing ring. In addition, the insert is easy to install on envelopes, easy to handle and comes with a “wear indicator” which will tell the user when to replace the insert. Offered in a variety of sizes from 14-in. to 24.5-in., the Accu-Fit Sealing Ring products are made to fit over all the popular existing metal rings currently used with traditional, single-piece rubber sealing rings. This retro-fit feature means that conversion to the Robbins LLC Accu-Fit Sealing Rings is provides for immediate opportunities to start saving money in today’s challenging retread plant environment.

Robbins expects that the insert will outperform existing sealing rings in terms of number of cures. Once the “wear indicator” bands show that when replacement is suggested, the user simply replaces the insert with a new insert. Testing suggests an annual savings of 25% or more on a user’s rubber sealing ring expenses, Robbins said.

The system is available now. For more information about Robbins LLC, go to www.robbinsllc.com.