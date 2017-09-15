RNR Tire Express Supporting Hurricane Victims

RNR Tire Express has launched a system-wide initiative to raise funds to aid in the rebuild of the city of Houston and Florida in an effort to help support Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims.

Throughout September RNR locations across the nation will contribute $1 of each tire and wheel sale to support the relief initiative. The total proceeds collected at the end of the month will be donated by each franchise location to the organization of choice, including the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, Hurricane Irma Relief Fund, and others.

“Thousands of people are suffering, including some of our own in Houston and all across the state of Florida,” said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express. “I am proud to be associated with a group of men and women that understand the importance of using our mission to change lives both internally and externally.”