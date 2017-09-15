News/fundraiser
September 15, 2017

RNR Tire Express Supporting Hurricane Victims

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Women in Auto Care Announce 2017 Scholarship Winners

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

The Carlstar Group Offering Rebate Programs

Schrader Performance Sensors Launches New Website

Rotary Introduces New Line of Professional Tire Changers

New OTR Inspection Help from Bridgestone

Carlstar Introduces New Trailer Tire

RepairPal Launches New Dashboard Interface

Double Coin Rolls Out IM105 Intermodal

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

RNR Tire Express has launched a system-wide initiative to raise funds to aid in the rebuild of the city of Houston and Florida in an effort to help support Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims.

Throughout September RNR locations across the nation will contribute $1 of each tire and wheel sale to support the relief initiative. The total proceeds collected at the end of the month will be donated by each franchise location to the organization of choice, including the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, Hurricane Irma Relief Fund, and others.

“Thousands of people are suffering, including some of our own in Houston and all across the state of Florida,” said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express. “I am proud to be associated with a group of men and women that understand the importance of using our mission to change lives both internally and externally.”

 