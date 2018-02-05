RNR Tire Express Ranked No. 1 Tire Franchise
RNR Tire Express has been named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, including being selected as the top company in the wheel and tire category, and no. 202 overall. The list drew over a thousand entries.
“We are truly honored to be ranked in the Franchise 500, and to top our category further validates the successful evolution of our brand and established franchise model,” stated Larry Sutton, founder of RNR Tire Express. “RNR has made tremendous strides as a company by working closely with our franchise partners to influence important brand decisions, leading to our significant growth over the past fifteen years.”
You can read more about Sutton and his business here: www.tirereview.com/larry-sutton-rnr-tire-express-custom-wheels/.
The growing demand for flexible pay-as-you-go concepts has been seen through RNR’s impressive 26 percent YTD increase for same-store installations, defined by the brand’s 44 percent increase in store openings. As a leading provider of tires and custom wheels, the franchise seeks qualified multi-unit franchisees to fuel continuous growth with projections to open 35 new stores in 2018, on pace to reach its 300-unit milestone by 2024.
Alongside its recognition as a top franchise opportunity, the brand was placed at No. 29 on Franchise Gator’s annual list of the Top 100 Fastest Growing franchise concepts. Founded on the principle that people should be able to afford the tires they need and the wheels they want, RNR has carved out a unique niche in the industry. With its convenient, no hassle payment plans that fit each client’s budget, RNR offers and professionally installs high-quality tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market.
Founded in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has since grown to more than 110 locations in 21 states. The brand has experienced significant organic growth with just 24 franchisees operating across the nation.