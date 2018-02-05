RNR Tire Express has been named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, including being selected as the top company in the wheel and tire category, and no. 202 overall. The list drew over a thousand entries.

“We are truly honored to be ranked in the Franchise 500, and to top our category further validates the successful evolution of our brand and established franchise model,” stated Larry Sutton, founder of RNR Tire Express. “RNR has made tremendous strides as a company by working closely with our franchise partners to influence important brand decisions, leading to our significant growth over the past fifteen years.”

You can read more about Sutton and his business here: www.tirereview.com/larry-sutton-rnr-tire-express-custom-wheels/.