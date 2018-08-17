RNR Tire Express Named One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies

2018 has been a year of impressive growth for RNR Tire Express. Inc. magazine has taken notice of the expansion, ranking the company 3,514th on its annual Inc. 5000 list.

The Inc. 5000 list, now in it’s 37th year, represents a comprehensive look at a highly-competitive crop of distinguished companies driving the American economy’s most dynamic sector – independent and midsized businesses. RNR Tire Express continues to outdrive the competition, making the list for the fourth consecutive year and boasting 107 percent growth rate over the last three years.

Distinguished companies are ranked according to the growth percentage of annual revenue over a three-year period. To be featured on the list, applicants must have proven their company’s strategies to be successful, demonstrating increased growth, revenue and reputation. Only the elite private, employee-based firms are recognized and awarded, which is known as the gold standard of entrepreneurial success.

“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine for the fourth year in a row and are humbled to be ranked among some of the most influential brands in the nation,” said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express. “RNR has seen tremendous growth and development this year as a direct result of our entire system’s passion and diligence in providing high-quality products, services and experiences to each and every one of our customers.”

Over the last year, RNR has experienced major growth across the board, from inking a 16-unit franchise agreement with seasoned entrepreneurial veterans in order to expand the brand’s deep southeastern roots to debuting locations in brand new markets including Colorado and Nevada. Further solidifying the brand’s success, in addition to national recognition for the brand’s growth, RNR has also recently been named one of its home region’s Top 500 Companies by the Florida Business Observer. Looking ahead, the brand is looking to continue this growth through strategic franchising with qualified prospective franchise partners.