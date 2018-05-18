RNR Tire Express Honors Three Moms with Mother’s Day Car Giveaway

Every year, RNR Tire Express (RNR) puts out a nationwide call for extraordinary and selfless mothers to receive the surprise of a lifetime for Mother’s Day– a free vehicle.

This year, three hardworking and single moms – Angela Gonzalez of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Crystal Thompson of Muskogee, Oklahoma; and Vicky Crider of Tampa, Florida – were unanimously selected from thousands of entries for their devotion to motherhood and resilience overcoming adversity

To honor the moms, RNR recognized each woman at a surprise reveal event at their local RNR store where nominating families of Gonzalez and Thompson presented their moms with a brand new 2017 Buick Encore and Crider with a Limited Edition Gold Ford Taurus. RNR also covered the sales tax and licensing fees of each vehicle and enough oil changes for the moms to enjoy over the next two years.

“This vehicle is a blessing that will finally allow me reliable transportation to visit my family,” said Crider. “I can use it to see my grandson. I don’t have to worry about going places and breaking down, or putting leak stop until I can afford to fix it. It’s going to make a huge change and I am forever grateful.”

As a tribute to his own mother, David Harrison, owner of RNR in Fayetteville, Arkansas and Muskogee, Oklahoma, created the Mother’s Day car giveaway in remembrance of his own mother’s hardship. As a single mom raising four children, Harrison witnessed firsthand the sacrifice his mom made just so Harrison and his siblings could experience a normal childhood. Eventually, Harrison was able to repay his mom by purchasing her a car in his 20’s and her overwhelming appreciation was the catalyst to starting the annual giveaway.

“At RNR, we are in the business of positively impacting the lives in our community and our Annual Mother’s Day Car Giveaway is a natural extension of those core values and will continue to stay at the forefront of our company as we continue to grow,” said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR. “No mother should ever have to drive an old truck that requires a jug of antifreeze and water just to get to work. It is an honor to provide help and support to three deserving moms and a true blessing for all those who played a role in making this giveaway possible.”

Founded in 2000, RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle payment plans that fit each customer’s budget. RNR offers and professionally installs high-quality tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them.