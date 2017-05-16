RNR Makes Entrepreneur’s Best of the Best Franchises List

Entrepreneur magazine has named RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels (RNR) to its Best of the Best Franchises List.

The list recognizes the companies that ranked at the top of their industry categories in Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500 ranking. RNR ranked No. 1 in the Automotive – Wheel and Tire Category

To make the list, the magazine evaluates more than 150 data points and recognized RNR for its performance in areas of cost and fees, size and growth, franchise support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by Entrepreneur magazine on its Best of the Best franchise list,” said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels. “This ranking is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our corporate support team but more importantly, the passion and drive of our franchisees – all of whom are deeply committed to bringing affordable top notch tires and custom wheels to consumers across America.”

RNR has grown to nearly 100 locations in 22 states. The brand is also looking to continue its expansion across the county in New York, Arizona, Colorado and West Virginia.

To view the full Best of the Best ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/article/292717.