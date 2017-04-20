RNR Introduces Three New Digital Platforms

RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels unveiled three new digital platforms to assist its franchise owners during its recent Annual Convention, in Tampa, Fla.

The new platforms will provide users interactive tools and resources designed to increase lead generation, store traffic and quote assessments, RNR said.

“RNR is thrilled to unveil our new support platforms in conjunction with our new and improved website – all of which we are extremely proud of,” said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels. “As RNR continues to grow, we continue to be committed to providing the essential guidance, support and innovative resources needed to ensure the success of each franchise location along with making our customer experience even better.”

The Resource Center digital platform is designed with convenience in mind, and offers franchise owners a one-stop, total-solution to make real-time changes and dynamically tailor local marketing materials, preview options and order the materials directly through the center’s digital provider.

Franchise owners can also use the platform to easily access the brand’s digital Training University. The new training platform offers an interactive experience for new franchise owners and new hires to review course information, take quizzes, and access a step-by-step guide outlying the grand opening process.

RNR’s third new digital platform is its newly designed, mobile-friendly, and interactive website. Customers who visit the site can virtually customize their vehicle’s display and can browse through thousands of tires and wheels in a virtual gallery by choosing the year, make and model of their vehicle. A “click-to-quote” button has also been added to instantly connect customers to a local representative.