RMA Announces Scrap to Profit Tire Recycling Conference

The 7th Scrap to Profit Conference will focus on innovation to drive new and improved scrap tire markets. The event, hosted by Rubber Manufacturers Association (RMA), the Scrap Tire Research and Education Foundation, and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Office of Sustainable Practices and Division of Solid Waste is scheduled for Oct. 25-26, 2017 at The Inn at Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

“The conference is an ideal education and networking forum for haulers, recyclers, processors, equipment suppliers, and state and county scrap tire program managers to help improve their understanding of scrap tire markets, and what it takes to innovate and create new markets,” said John Sheerin, RMA director of end of life tire programs.

During the conference tire derived fuel, civil engineering, and ground rubber markets will be discussed. Research and education needs for new markets and recent innovations in scrap tire uses will also be covered.

For more information on the conference, visit www.stref.org.