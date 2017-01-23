RMA Announces 2017 National Tire Safety Week Dates

The Rubber Manufacturers Association (RMA) has announced this year’s National Tire Safety Week will take place May 28-June 3.

National Tire Safety Week is an RMA initiative that strives to bring the tire industry together in order to help drivers learn simple, essential steps to maintain their tires.

“Technology and sophisticated engineering are the heart and soul of tires,” said Anne Forristall Luke, RMA president and CEO. “Tire manufacturers go to great lengths to produce tires for long-lasting, safety performance. And that commitment to quality extends beyond the factory. Tire manufacturers want to be a resource to consumers to help them understand the importance of regular maintenance to safety, and how best to take care of their tires.”

During National Tire Safety Week, tire manufacturers and participating retailers and others in the across the nation will educate motorists about proper tire care and maintenance. Participants will promote tire care through advertising, promotions, free tire pressure checks and community and media outreach.

The RMA’s Be Tire Smart program is funded by RMA’s tire manufacturer members: Bridgestone Americas, Continental Tire the Americas, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Kumho Tire USA Inc., Michelin North America Inc., Pirelli Tire North America, Sumitomo Rubber North America Inc., Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. and Yokohama Tire Corp.

For more information about the Be Tire Smart Program and National Tire Safety Week, visit betiresmart.org.