December 29, 2017

Riverside Automotive Releases New Tire Rotation Video

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Tire Rotation video
Riverside Automotive, a shop based in Morgantown, West Virginia, created a fast video on tire rotation.

Want the skinny on tire rotation in 15 seconds?

Riverside Automotive, a shop based in Morgantown, West Virginia, released a YouTube video on the bare bones of what you need to know about tire rotation.

The consumer-facing video shows an animation of how wheels are rotated and explains the benefits of having a tire rotation done.

Having trouble explaining tire rotation and why customers should have it done? Click here to watch on YouTube or stream it below. 

 

