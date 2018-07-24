News/lug nuts
July 24, 2018

RimBlades USA Introduces Lug Nut Covers For Wheels

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

RimBlades logo

RimBlades has introduced lug nut covers, heavy-duty, flexible silicone covers that are sold in sets of 20. The covers protect a vehicle’s lug nuts and can handle extreme temperatures and bumps from rocks and other road debris, the company says. Designed for both protection and personalization, RimBlades lug nut covers are available in eight colors.

“For years, RimSavers have been effectively protecting rims and boosting the look of a car,” says Adam Dangleman, director of RimBlades USA. “These Lug Nut Covers provide that same level of protection to the hardware of the wheel and are an affordable upgrade for those who want just a bit more color on their ride.”

RimBlades’ lug nut covers don’t require tools to install yet fit each lug nut snugly, the company says. Here are more product details:

  •  Each set contains 20 covers, enough for five lug nuts per tire.
  •  Available in 19mm or 21 mm sizes, the covers easily fit cars, SUVs, and trucks.
  •  The covers’ heavy-duty silicone offers flexibility and durability.
  •  The sets are available in Orange, Blue, Black, Red, Yellow, Pink, Purple, and Green.
  •  These covers protect your lug nuts from pitting and corrosion, and they’re covered by a one year warranty.

Learn more at https://www.rimbladesusa.com/product/lug-nut-covers/

