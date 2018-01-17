TRIB Releases New Quick Guide to Retreading

The Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau (TRIB) has released a new brochure called “Understanding Retreading” to improve the public’s knowledge about the process.

The 16-page brochure, produced by TRIB and the Tire Industry Association (TIA) including chapters on reasons behind retreading, their safety and ways to make the process sustainable. It also includes a step-by-step guide of the retread process with photos.

TRIB says truck fleets in the private and public sectors and others with an interest in retreading could find the $3 document useful.

To learn more about the brochure and purchase it, click here.