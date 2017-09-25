Retread Veteran Harvey Brodsky Dies

Harvey Brodsky, founder of the Retread Tire Association, died Sept. 17 after a battle with lung cancer. He was 81.

Brodsky was a long-time advocate within the retread and tire industry.

Brodsky’s career in the tire industry included working for Lodi Super Mold Co. and Big-O Tires, working as managing director of the Tire Retread Information Bureau, and founding the Retread Tire Association. He received several awards including the American Retreaders Association (ARA) Industry Leadership Award and was inducted into the International Tire & Rubber Association Hall of Fame.

“To say that Harvey will be missed is an understatement, and we will miss him, but we’ll never forget him,” said Jeffrey Parks, managing director of the Retread Tire Association, in an email to RTA members.

“We lose today a champion of life itself, and of the world of business, a scholar on all topics regarding the tire, retread and rubber industries. We lose a man who did business with good spirit, on a handshake, without remorse or greed. We lose a reliable ally, who asked for nothing in return but our friendship and commitment to the same causes that would help us all thrive,” he continues. “We lose a man who always looked for the best in people and himself. His energy, enthusiasm and integrity was unquestionable, and his accumulated knowledge of the industry was gleaned from the thousands of friends and associates he made during his life and career.”

Brodsky was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. Prior to joining the tire industry, he served in the U.S. Army and owned his own upholstery business.

Brodsky leaves behind his wife Rona. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the costs of Brodsky’s medical bills.

Parks recently interviewed Brodsky for Tire Review. You can read the interview here.