Retread Instead Headed to Capitol Hill June 20

Each year the Tire Industry Association sponsors a Federal Lobby Day event in Washington D.C. to encourage TIA members to meet with members of congress in order to inform, educate and make requests regarding the most important issues facing the tire industry. On June 20, Retread Instead will be there as the voice of the retreader.

Retread Instead is a coalition of retread industry supporters that seeks to inform and educate on the environmental and economic benefits of supporting retreading. The group says they support imposing tariffs on commercial Chinese truck and bus tires that are imported into the United States because, China is a “non-market economy” that dumps low quality non-retreadable truck tires into the U.S below fair market value thus undermining the retread industry.

“Retreading and related industries depends on premium new tires for its success and this vital material is being negatively impacted by the importation of low quality, non-retreadable new tires from China at below fair market prices and the retreaders voice must and will be heard during our visit to Capitol Hill,” said Ron Elliott, Marangoni Tread North America’s marketing and communications manager and Retread Instead spokesperson, in the Retread Tire Association’s recent newsletter.

At the beginning of the year, Retread Instead launched a very aggressive Dear, U.S. Senator Letter Campaign. To date, 5,127 letters have been mailed to U.S. Senators on behalf of companies and individuals from all over the country.

The campaign’s main goal is to educate and inform all of our U.S. Senators the urgency of making sure that the United States International Trade Commission at all times has a full complement of commissioners to ensure fair and balanced determinations.