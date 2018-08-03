Retread Instead Calls for Tariff Comments

In a release from Retread Instead, a political action committee with a focus on reducing and eliminating low-quality imports of non-retreadable commercial truck tires sold in the U.S. at below-market prices, tire dealers have an opportunity to share their opinions on the tariffs currently under consideration.

On July 10 U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer published a 194-page list of items manufactured in or imported from China that would be subject to an additional 10% tariff. Commercial truck and bus tires are on the list and Retread Instead wants to make sure they remain on the list an subject to the increased tariff.

The office of the U.S. Trade Representative is seeking public comments and will hold a public hearing on the new proposed tariffs. Comments are due by Aug. 17, 2018. A public hearing will be held Aug. 20-23 in the main hearing room of the U.S. International Trade Commission, beginning at 9 a.m.



To submit a comment go to www.regulations.gov and use docket number USTR-2018-0026.