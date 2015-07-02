Business
July 2, 2015

Retailers Face Liability Issues with Chip-based Card’s Fall Deadline

Tire Review Staff

Oct. 1 will mark the deadline retail-based merchants can switch to the “EMV,” or “chip card,” credit card equipment without facing potential fraud liability.credit card

EMV, which stands for Europay, Mastercard, Visa, was created to stop duplicate card fraud. In attempt to thwart fraud, the EMV chip creates a one-time sale token related to a specific purchase that cannot be duplicated.

If your store is not ready to make the change by the deadline and wants to stick with the current technology, there could be fraud liability issues. According to an article written by Todd Lazar of Superior Financial Systems, merchants who still want to use the standard swipe payments are not required to make the switch, but could face chargebacks at their own expense.

Starting Oct. 1, if a customer wishes to use an EMV card where no EMV terminal is present, the customer can file a complaint for a fraudulent transaction and a chargeback could be issued at the expense of the retailer, Lazar says. If the retailer loses the complaint and a chargeback occurs, the bank issuing the customer’s card can take back money earned from the sale. This is because without an EMV transaction, the sale is unable to be legitimatized, Lazar says.

However, the switch to an EMV system is still not required and will not affect retailers who enter credit card transactions manually, online or with computer software, Lazar says.

Although businesses that choose not to switch to EMV will not yet face upfront monetary penalties for not switching to the chip system, the risk of a chargeback could cost more than upgrading equipment, Lazar says.

So far about half of U.S. credit and debit cards will be replaced with the EMV chip by the end of the year, while tens of thousands of merchants still haven’t upgraded their equipment, the Associated Press reports.

  • JimSmithTR

    Christine Speedy 3 days ago

    To clarify, today, card issuers bear the fraud liability losses if they give merchants authorization to accept the payment for a counterfeit card at the point of sale. Merchants never know about this fraud because the processor/acquirer automatically manages the response. Nobody knows how much this is in any particular business, but it’s in the billions with issuers paying about 2/3 of the costs and merchants about 1/3. Starting October 1, this process no longer applies, and the shift is expected to result in the reverse- merchants will absorb 2/3 of losses and issuers 1/3.

    Whoever doesn’t support chip card acceptance will pay for counterfeit card fraud, and
    potentially lost and stolen card use. If merchant cannot process EMV chip
    cards, and they’re defrauded, they’ll pay the losses; the merchant has no
    recourse to respond. Technically the acquirer is liable, but they can and will debit merchant banks via ACH when discovered, normally after a customer dispute.

    Card not present fraud is expected to increase 100% over the next 3 years.
    Tire and auto service shops have long been a target of fraud and crooks will shift efforts to the path of least resistance- those without EMV and or lacking strong card not present fraud prevention policies and automated solutions to prevent fraud.

    Buyer beware: EMV capable vs EMV certified and can be ‘enabled’

    EMV terminals are certified for EMV standards, and then the terminal must be certified to each processor; payment gateways must certify each terminal to each processor. Companies are woefully behind in this process (yes less than 30 days away!) and marketing messages are often misleading.
    Before buying any EMV terminal, ask “Will I be able to accept chip cards immediately after
    installation?” Weigh risks carefully if certification is pending, as there is no guarantee of a future certification date.

    Do you also sell wholesale and fleet? Only choose a cloud based payment solutions (virtual terminal) because no countertop terminals are capable of supporting level III data,
    required for the lowest qualified interchange rates on certain cards.

  • Sherali Haiderali

    With the new policy on EMV chip liability shift, the issues have increased drastically. and the small businesses are paying the price. no voice are heard and no complaints are listened. The Processor now automatically chargeback the amounts that are not through EMV Chip cards.

    The Chip cards will still have a magnetic stripe during the U.S. migration to EMV to ensure that customers can continue to pay until all merchants have been given the time to upgrade their equipment. The EMV technology is adopted to provide secure channels. We have already upgraded our ATM machine to EMV-enabled device. .

    US ATM terminals still accepts the magnetic stripe credit cards. The transaction may not be fraud; The processor like Worldpay does not inform of the customer have disputed a charges. The Processor simply throw these charge back’s without any attempt at communication.

    We are not aware if the customers have disputed the amount. Most “disputes” are not fraud. In charge back procedures, the bank or credit card companies go thru reasonable efforts to communicate and try to resolve the issue with the seller or merchants before initiating a charge back claim.

    Merchants should not be held accountable for charge backs that occur on valid, non-fraudulent cards.

