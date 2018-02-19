RepairPal Promotes Jill Trotta to Executive Team

RepairPal has promoted Jill Trotta to be its senior director of sales and industry advocacy.

Trotta, an ASE Certified Technician with over 25 years of experience in the automotive field, joined the RepairPal team about five years ago and has since been integral in evaluating independent repair shops to create the company’s certified network. Known as “RepairPal Jill” on Twitter and Facebook, Trotta has also advised many shops on how to improve their business practices so they can achieve RepaiPal Certification.

“Jill is an accomplished industry veteran, with those who have had the chance to work with her describing Jill as “passionate,” and “a dedicated advocate for the future advancement of the industry,” according to a statement from RepairPal on their website. “With her outstanding accomplishments in the automotive field, Jill is proud to work for a company that is committed to hiring and empowering the best person for the job. For the industry as a whole, she says, “The tide is starting to turn — women are gaining ground and being put into leadership positions. We are more visible and active than ever — poised to lead the industry into the future.”

Trotta started out as a technician in the early 1990s and has worked her way through many areas of the industry, including as a service advisor, service manager, parts director and shop owner. In 2017, she was awarded the Auto Care 2017 Woman of Excellence Award by the Women in Auto Care Association.

For the past five years, Jill has been a critical member of RepairPal’s Automotive Group. She was responsible for the team that evaluated thousands of independent repair shops across the country in search of the most technically qualified and customer-focused automotive establishments for the RepairPal Certified Network. In addition, Jill has advised many shops on how to improve their business practices so they could later achieve RepairPal Certification.

The automotive technology company said Trotta joins an executive team with other female industry leaders including Jennifer Steeves-Kiss, RepairPal’s chief product and marketing officer, and Kathleen Long, the company’s vice president and general manager of its shop network, out of six total members.