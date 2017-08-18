RepairPal Launches New Dashboard Interface

RepairPal, an automotive repair web resource, revealed its new Shop Dashboard. The new tool manages customer work orders from the initial contact to the verified customer experience reviews at the end. The fully responsive design works on any computer or mobile device, making it easy to monitor shop activity across digital options.

“The main goal for the Dashboard is to make it simple and fast for shops to manage their RepairPal customers,” says Art Shaw, CEO of RepairPal. “Shop owners can quickly see all of the calls, emails, and tows RepairPal provides through an experience-focused dashboard, only available to those approved in the Certified network.”

Once logged in, shop owners can quickly track and respond to customer activity. In addition, they can also manage shop listings and monitor customer traffic.

To watch a product overview, go to: http://blog.repairpal-shops.com/product/announcing-new-shop-dashboard/