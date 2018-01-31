Remy Power Products has launched a new website at www.remyautomotive.com.

“One of the first things visitors will notice about the new website is that it’s presented in a clean, straightforward format, and is easy to navigate,” said Kristin Grons, Remy’s marketing manager. “The responsive design is optimized for desktop, mobile and tablet devices so it can be conveniently accessed from anywhere. Visitors will also see the ‘Quality Starts Here’ brand messaging prominently displayed on the homepage so they know that when they choose Remy, they are getting high quality, industry-leading starter and alternator coverage from a supplier with OE heritage that is driving innovation.”

The website outlines the complete Remy product line and features a new catalog that allows technicians to search by part number, VIN or year/make/model. It includes resources such as technical service bulletins, part numbers, how-to videos, news releases and downloadable product literature.

Grons said if you have the former Remy website bookmarked (remyautoparts.com), you will be redirected to remyautomotive.com. Another feature that will be coming to the new site is OEM-based training.

Remy initially announced its rebranding last summer with a new brand message and marketing as well as the addition of the tagline, “OE Experience – Driving Innovation,” to reflect their strong ties and history of innovation within OE applications, coverage that includes domestic and import vehicles.