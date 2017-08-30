Remy Hires VP of Sales

Darwin Moen has joined Remy Power Products as its new vice president of sales.

In his new role, Moen is responsible for sales strategy, program development, customer relations, category management, and establishing and managing key performance indicators.

“We welcome Darwin to the Remy team and are pleased to have him on board as our new vice president of sales,” said Dave Nichols, president of Remy Power Products. “With over 30 years of sales experience, he has the proven knowledge and expertise needed to lead our sales team and manage the initiatives that will help Remy and our customers grow their businesses together.”

Prior to joining Remy, Moen worked at Maytag Co. and Whirlpool Corp., in various sales roles.

Moen graduated from the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing Management.