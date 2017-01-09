Pre-Registration Open for AASP/NJ’s Northeast Show

Pre-registration for Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) Northeast 2017 Automotive Services Show is now open. The show will be held March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

“The growth Northeast continues to show is both rewarding and overwhelming,” says AASP/NJ President Jeff McDowell. “But that’s what motivates AASP/NJ to improve each and every year. And once again it will be the fastest sold out show in its 40-year history. Forty years. Man, we’ve come a long way!”

Attendees and vendors can register at aaspnjnortheast.com.

AASP/NJ will also be auctioning off a 2017 Harley Davidson Softail Slim motorcycle customized by Nub of Nub Grafix in Walden, N.Y.