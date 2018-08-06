Reffner Tire Celebrates 70 Years in Business

According to local news reports, Reffner Tire and Wheel Alignment of Somerset, Pennsylvania is being recognized for 70 years in business.

A multi-generational operation, the shop was founded in June 1948 by the father of its current owner, David “Skip” Reffner. When he took over the operation in 1979, he says he started out balancing tires at 25 cents a wheel.

In the article that appeared in The Bradford Era newspaper, Reffner said his father didn’t think he’d make it five years when he took over the shop from him. But it’s the customers that keep him going.

“We have been here so long,” he said. “In some cases we have up to five generations of customers. Families keep coming back. I have people tell me, ‘I don’t know what we’re going to do when you’re not here anymore.’ I like it. I like doing good work for people.”