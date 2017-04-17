Red Sox’s Pedroia, Sullivan Tire Film Commercial

Sullivan Tire and Auto Service’s Vice President Paul Sullivan and Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia recently teamed up to film a new TV commercial.

“This year’s shoot with Dustin was great fun,” said Sullivan. “We are true fans of the Red Sox and working with Dustin all these years has been a pleasure. He is a good family man and his dedication and work ethic on and off the field is certainly something we relate to. We are looking forward to another great Red Sox season.”

Pedroia has a marketing contract with the tire dealer and has appeared in Sullivan Tire commercials since 2008. Focusing on the theme of traction, the new commercial features Pedroia taking Sullivan four wheeling in the desert.

The new commercial will air on NESN (New England Sports Network) during Red Sox games as well as other local cable networks across New England.