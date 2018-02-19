Raybestos has added several training videos to the resources section of its website to demonstrate proper brake repair techniques and provide tips on performing the perfect brake job.

“Have you ever wondered why it’s important to match OE specifications on lightweight rotors? Do you want to learn how to properly perform a master cylinder bench bleed? Automotive professionals will find answers to these questions in addition to many other helpful tips and useful information when they watch the new ‘how-to’ training videos located on the Raybestos website,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager of Brake Parts, Inc.

Raybestos, the flagship brand of Brake Parts, Inc., covers brake job topics including:

How to properly remove a caliper

Types of brake fluid

Overfilled master cylinder

Brake fluid discussion

Brake bleeding process

Plated calipers discussion

Coated rotors discussion

Brake lubrication discussion

Isolation test

Lightweight rotor comparisons

Master cylinder bench bleed

Hub bearing replacement for a 2004 Escalade

Ford F-150 rotor replacement

Brake inspection

To access all the videos, click here.