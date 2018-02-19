Raybestos Adds Training Videos to Website
Raybestos has added several training videos to the resources section of its website to demonstrate proper brake repair techniques and provide tips on performing the perfect brake job.
“Have you ever wondered why it’s important to match OE specifications on lightweight rotors? Do you want to learn how to properly perform a master cylinder bench bleed? Automotive professionals will find answers to these questions in addition to many other helpful tips and useful information when they watch the new ‘how-to’ training videos located on the Raybestos website,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager of Brake Parts, Inc.
Raybestos, the flagship brand of Brake Parts, Inc., covers brake job topics including:
- How to properly remove a caliper
- Types of brake fluid
- Overfilled master cylinder
- Brake fluid discussion
- Brake bleeding process
- Plated calipers discussion
- Coated rotors discussion
- Brake lubrication discussion
- Isolation test
- Lightweight rotor comparisons
- Master cylinder bench bleed
- Hub bearing replacement for a 2004 Escalade
- Ford F-150 rotor replacement
- Brake inspection
To access all the videos, click here.