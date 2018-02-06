Raybestos Expands Opti-Cal Line

Raybestos has added nearly 100 new part numbers to its Opti-Cal line of premium plated brake calipers. This brings the company’s total offerings to 390 part numbers, covering 5,300 vehicle applications.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to the timely introduction of new part numbers, we have once again expanded our line of Opti-Cal calipers to increase coverage of popular domestic and import nameplate applications, giving our customers more of what they need to grow their brake businesses,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “The Opti-Cal line started out as a problem-solver line, but due to its fast-growing popularity, it is quickly moving toward a full coverage line.”

The Opti-Cal caliper line features all-new components, including a new caliper body, bracket, and components, including pistons, lubricated guide pins, and pad mounting hardware to ensure they fit and function correctly. Aluminum or zinc plated housings and zinc plated brackets deliver superior corrosion prevention. The zinc finish provides all-weather protection, inhibits rust, and maintains a pristine appearance according to the company.

All Opti-Cal calipers undergo significant levels of testing to ensure adherence to global industry standards such as SAE J1603, JASO C448, QC/T 592-2013 and ASTM B117. The calipers go through temperature durability testing, leak-free pressure testing, functionality testing and environmental exposure testing to guarantee trouble-free operation, proper braking function and the best possible performance.

For more information about Raybestos Opti-Cal new brake calipers, or the complete line of premium quality Raybestos brake products, visit www.raybestos.com.