Raybestos eCatalog Wins Award

Brake Parts Inc.’s Raybestos brand won a silver award from the Automotive Content Professionals Network for its eCatalog.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by ACPN for our efforts to provide a superior, comprehensive eCatalog to help our customers’ businesses excel,” said Paul Gurns, master data management and product support manager for Brake Parts Inc. “This recognition is a testament to the high standards that we adhere to and the great lengths that we go to in order to provide our customers with the best technology possible to meet their ongoing needs.”

Judges evaluated all web catalog entries based on the following criteria: design, navigation, catalog content, technology, interactivity and innovation.

Located online at raybestos.com, the Raybestos eCatalog contains key features such as competitor interchanges, enhanced sorting and filtering, buyer’s guides, and search history, the company said. It also includes product specifications, attributes and images, and product comparisons.