Uncategorized/AAPEX
December 19, 2017

Raybestos Introduces New Brake Pads

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Triangle Tire to Build First U.S. Manufacturing Plant in North Carolina

Scott Clark to be Chairman, President for Michelin North America

Tenneco Launches 12 New Monroe Quick-Struts This Month

Voxx Products Promotes Gavin Horlick to President

Snap-on Introduces New Diagnostics Platform, Training Videos

New Study Says American Shoppers Prefer Physical Stores vs. Online

Fisker, Hakim Unique Group to Create Autonomous Shuttle

Doublestar to Pay Toyo $1.6 Million in Contempt Sanctions

Big O Adds 44 Central U.S. Locations

New CEO, Executives at Hankook

Raybestos® new Performance Specialty brake pads.
Raybestos® new Performance Specialty brake pads.

 

Raybestos has expanded its offering of brake parts with the debut its new Professional Racing and Performance Specialty brake pads.

Both sets of brake pads were premiered at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX).

Raybestos Performance Specialty brake pads are designed for domestic and foreign street performance applications such as muscle cars, sports cars and import tuner cars. According to the company, the brake pads provide aggressive braking, stability, consistency and fade resistance and have multi-layer premium shims. They can also adapt to various road surfaces and different temperatures, the company says. Hardware is included for easy installation.

The Raybestos Professional Racing brake pads are engineered for high-performance track use only. They can be used for all types of racing conditions and offer semi-metallic formulations designed for high-heat racing conditions. The brake pads endured extensive, high-temperature, fade-resistance testing, according to Raybestos’ website. The pad shapes fit to the world’s high-tier racecars and come in a variety of pad thickness options. Raybestos’ mechanical retention system attaches the friction material to the backing plate with integrated steel hooks.

For more information, visit the company’s website at raybestos.com.

 

Raybestos® new Professional Racing brake pads.
Raybestos® new Professional Racing brake pads.

Show Full Article