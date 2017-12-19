Raybestos Introduces New Brake Pads

Raybestos has expanded its offering of brake parts with the debut its new Professional Racing and Performance Specialty brake pads.

Both sets of brake pads were premiered at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX).

Raybestos Performance Specialty brake pads are designed for domestic and foreign street performance applications such as muscle cars, sports cars and import tuner cars. According to the company, the brake pads provide aggressive braking, stability, consistency and fade resistance and have multi-layer premium shims. They can also adapt to various road surfaces and different temperatures, the company says. Hardware is included for easy installation.

The Raybestos Professional Racing brake pads are engineered for high-performance track use only. They can be used for all types of racing conditions and offer semi-metallic formulations designed for high-heat racing conditions. The brake pads endured extensive, high-temperature, fade-resistance testing, according to Raybestos’ website. The pad shapes fit to the world’s high-tier racecars and come in a variety of pad thickness options. Raybestos’ mechanical retention system attaches the friction material to the backing plate with integrated steel hooks.

For more information, visit the company’s website at raybestos.com.