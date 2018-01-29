Raybestos Adds Rotor, Caliper Numbers with Rust Prevention

Raybestos has increased coverage of its rotor and caliper product lines with the recent addition of 67 rotor part numbers and 72 caliper part numbers with RPT Rust Prevention Technology.

“The timing of new RPT Rust Prevention Technology rotor and caliper part number introductions couldn’t be better as large parts of the country are currently dealing with harsh winter weather conditions and corrosive road treatments,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, Brake Parts Inc. “Raybestos RPT coated rotors and plated calipers provide all-weather protection against the elements, including snow, salt and rain, inhibiting corrosion and rust.”

RPT Rust Prevention Technology coated rotors use a propriety finishing technology to coat each rotor’s entire surface, including the cooling vanes. The Grey Fusion 4.0 coating helps resist corrosion and delays rust-induced performance issues.

RPT Rust Prevention Technology plated brake calipers are engineered to face the toughest weather conditions, using a zinc electroplating process that helps prevent rust and provides protection for all kinds of weather. With the technology, the plated brake calipers maintain a high-quality appearance throughout their service life, delivering continued functionality and an extended service life.

The company added 372 part numbers during the fourth quarter of 2017, including 151 brake rotors, 41 brake pad sets, 98 brake caliper and brackets, 10 brake calipers, 16 master cylinders, 13 brake hoses, two wheel cylinders, 33 hardware numbers and eight wheel hub assemblies.

For more information on the complete family of Raybestos products, click here to visit its website.