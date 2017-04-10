Rancho Offers Short-Arm Lift Kit for Jeep

Tenneco’s Rancho brand is offering a new 4-inch Crawler short-arm suspension kit for 2007-17 Jeep Wrangler JKs and Jeep Wrangler Unlimiteds.

“The Rancho short-arm Crawler kit adds ground clearance, high-articulation capabilities and a proven design that delivers during rock-crawling and technical driving,” said Chris Gauss, director, performance products at Tenneco. “We’re excited to bring this kit to market with these exciting new features, and it’s proof that we have an enthusiast-first approach.”

Each kit contains progressive rate front and rear coil springs; heavy-duty front and rear adjustable track bars; and new fully adjustable upper and fully adjustable extended length, heavy-duty Rancho control arms.

The kit allows for use of up to 37-inch tires and fully integrates with the vehicle’s factory stability controls, Tenneco said. The new Rancho short-arm kit is also compatible with any of Rancho’s performance shock series.

The Rancho Crawler short-arm kit is offered with a Rancho Limited Lifetime warranty. For more information, visit GoRancho.com.