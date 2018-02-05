Rancho Suspension/Tenneco Automotive are offering rebates for Rancho shock, strut, suspension and RockGear accessories between now and July 31, 2018. through the Rancho “All Systems Go In…4, 3, 2, 1” mail-in rebate offer. The promotion will give consumers the opportunity to earn Visa Prepaid cards worth up to $400.

“Whether you’re looking to lift and level your ride, achieve next-level ride control performance or simply add some fun accessories, Rancho offers consumers a broad range of rugged products engineered to perform in the harshest environments,” said Chris Gauss, director, performance products, Tenneco.

The Rancho product portfolio includes performance shock absorbers and struts, steering stabilizers, leveling systems, lift kits and RockGear performance accessories. During the promotion period, consumers can earn a Visa Prepaid card valued at $400 for Rancho brand purchases totaling $2,000 or more; $300 for purchases totaling $1,700 to $1,999.99; $250 for purchases totaling $1,400 to $1,699.99; $200 for purchases totaling $1,100 to $1,399.99; $150 for purchases totaling $800 to $1,099.99; $100 for purchases totaling $500 to $799.99; and $50 for purchases totaling $200 to $499.99.

Price thresholds included in the offer do not cover installation/labor costs or taxes. Offer submissions must be postmarked by Aug. 31, 2018 to qualify. Early or late submissions, or those without the required supporting documentation, will not be accepted.

To learn more about the Rancho “All Systems Go In…4, 3, 2, 1” offer, visit GoRancho.com or call 1-888-991-0996. Connect with Rancho at Facebook.com/RanchoSuspension, Twitter.com/RanchoShocks or Instagram.com/RanchoShocks.

Tenneco is an $8.6 billion global manufacturing company with headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois and approximately 31,000 employees worldwide. Tenneco is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of clean air and ride performance products and systems for automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment markets and the aftermarket. Tenneco’s principal brand names are Monroe, Walker, XNOx and Clevite Elastomer.