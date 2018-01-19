Raben Tire Offers Enhanced Customer Experience

Raben Tire has announced the launch of their Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in Evansville, Indiana. The CFC will use sophisticated call technology to help catalog orders, track customer information, product assistance and provide overall customer support to the Raben family of companies.

Utilizing training, tools and technology, the CFC is designed to provide a consistent positive customer experience. The CFC will ultimately become a resource for placing orders, technical information and scheduling of sales and service. The CFC will help Raben customers have immediate phone and email access to a sales professional along with helping the Raben family of companies expand in their growth efforts.

“The Customer Fulfillment Center will complement Raben’s newly revised website and help to streamline customer interactions from all facets of the business including retail, commercial fleet, wholesale, specialty and our off-road division” says Raben VP of Sales and Marketing Scott Anderson. “Through the use of technology along with the specialized training we give our sales team, we can enhance the customer’s experience and help educate our customers on the variety of solutions we can offer to help them reach their business goals.”

The opening of the CFC is part of Raben Tire’s recent growth and its initiative of accelerated expansion in the Midwest and will be available to Raben customers starting in February 2018. To reach the company’s Customer Fulfillment Center, call 800-777-2236 or reach them on the web at Rabentire.com.