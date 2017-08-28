PTC Expands Filter Program

Power Train Components Inc. (PTC) has expanded their product offering and updated their packaging on their all-new filter program. This includes air filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, oil filters, PCV valves and transmission filters.

According to the company, features include:

True OE design, fit and function for easy installation and dependable performance;

Updated full-line coverage for all makes and models, including Japanese, Korean and European applications;

Bold new graphic packaging, designed for stronger POP sales;

New detailed application catalog (also available online).

For more information, go to ptcauto.com.