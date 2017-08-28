News/filters
August 28, 2017

PTC Expands Filter Program

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

AMRA/MAP Technical Committee Meeting in Chicago

Extra Privacy Added to Bolt On Report Pro

PTC Expands Filter Program

Carlstar Introduces New Trailer Tire

SEMA Battle of the Builders Deadline Approaching

Goodyear Reports Drops in Q2 Sales, Units and Operating Income

TBC’s Truck Tire Giveaway at the Great American Trucking Show

TravelCenters of America Launches New Blog

RepairPal Launches New Dashboard Interface

Neal to Head Up Bridgestone OTR Business

Power Train Components Inc. (PTC) has expanded their product offering and updated their packaging on their all-new filter program. This includes air filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, oil filters, PCV valves and transmission filters.

According to the company, features include:

  • True OE design, fit and function for easy installation and dependable performance;
  • Updated full-line coverage for all makes and models, including Japanese, Korean and European applications;
  • Bold new graphic packaging, designed for stronger POP sales;
  • New detailed application catalog (also available online).

For more information, go to ptcauto.com.

Show Full Article