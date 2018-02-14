Prometeon Implements New Organizational Structure

Prometeon Tyre Group has implemented a new organizational and commercial structure.

The restructure comes as Prometeon looks to strengthen its presence in different markets in which it operates and in line with the strategic interest of its shareholders to continue to integrate with the Aeolus group.

Giorgio Luca Bruno, Prometeon’s chairman and CEO, made the appointments, of which all will report to him.

Chief Commercial Officer, Murat Akyildiz, who will be in charge of all structures related to sales report (marketing, OE, Agro Business and Supply Chain). Akyildiz has been with Prometeon for over two years and has held various positions including CEO of Region MEA, Turkey and India; CEO of Region EMEA and recently CEO of Great Europe (Turkey and Europe). He previously held positions with the P&G Group for over 20 years, including as its managing director of global distributors and travel retail.

Chief Technical Officer, Alexandre Bregantim, who is responsible for operational functions related to research and development, production and product quality report. Bregantim has been the company's chief R&D and quality officer since 2016 and has more than 20 years of experience with Pirelli Tyre in R&D, manufacturing and quality in Brazil and China.

CEO of Region Americas, Murilo Fonseca, who was formerly the company's COO and chief commercial office LATAM. He worked 20 years in several areas and positions with Goodyear, taking on the role of sales operations general manager LATAM. He then spent two years leading SKF sales and marketing LATAM, before joining Pirelli Tyre's industrial business.

CEO of Region MEA, Turkey, Russia & CIS, Alp Gunvaran, joined Prometeon in September 2016. The was the former CEO of Turkey, East Europe, Russia & CIS regions, Gunvaran has over 16 years of experience at P&G, where he held various roles including commercial director for the household care business for Turkey and the Caucasus.

CEO of Region Europe, Marco Solari, former global sales director and managing director of the Italy, France, Spain, Nordics and Benelux regions. Solari has many years of commercial experience with Pirelli Tyre including roles as commercial director of its truck business foEuropepe, MEA and APAC and chief commercial officer APAC for all Pirelli businesses.

CEO of the APAC & India Region, Yves Pouliquen has held this position with Prometeon since 2016. Pouliquen has knowledge of the Asian market, working in various sales and managerial positions in the Asia-Pacific for Michelin.

Region managers also report to the chief commercial officer and chief technical officer.