Pro Lube Tire and Auto Center Named Business/Employer of the Month

The mayor of Neosho, Mo., has named local tire shop, Pro Lube Tire and Auto Center, the May Business/Employer of the Month, local media reports.

Pro Lube Tire and Auto has been serving the Neosho community since 2001 and started with three employees. Today, owners Chris and Dana Hawkins have grown the business to six employees, and the shop offers tire and auto services, as well as emergency roadside assistance.

“We’re really honored,” Chris Hawkins told the Neosho Daily News. “We’ve put a lot of effort into good service. My strength is my people. I have really good people. All of them chose this work because they want to work in the automotive repair business. None of them are here just because they need a job. They’re here because they’re doing what they want to do as a career. All of them are experienced veterans

As the May Business/Employer of the Month the tire dealership was presented an award on behalf of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce and Neosho’s city manager awarded Pro Lube Tire and Auto Center a plaque.

Pro Lube Tire and Auto Center was nominated for the honor by local residents.