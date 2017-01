The California-based off-road tiremaker Pro Comp, has launched a new consumer mail-in rebate promotion for purchases made Jan.10 through March 31.

During the promotion, Pro Comp is offering a $50 rebate with the purchase of four Pro Comp A/T Sport or Xtreme MT2 tires.

The rebate is available in the U.S. and Canada and mail-in rebate requests must be postmarked by April 30, 2017.

For more information, visit ProCompUSA.com.