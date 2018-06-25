Power Tool Institute Launches New Training Module

The Power Tool Institute (PTI), a provider of power tool safety resources, information and education, has announced the launch of its new online training module, “Power Tool Safety –­ It’s in Your Hands,” designed to help users better understand the safe way to use power tools.

The training module is broken into sections featuring lessons on safe use, handling, storage and transportation of power tools, including the safe use of cordless power tools. The sections include:

Importance of power tool safety

Inspection of power tools

Caring for power tools

What to do prior to using a power tool

In addition, the training module comes with a quiz at the end to test users’ retention of the lessons. The version with the test can be found in Videos under the Safety Education tab of the PTI website, and a version without the test can be found on PTI’s YouTube channel.