Germany’s Porsche AG selected Yokohama’s Advan Sport V105 as OE for its Cayenne.

The Advan Sport V105 is known for its “excellent driving performance and superior comfort and safety characteristics,” according to the tiremaker. The original equipped-tire was developed together with Porsche. The N-2 mark on the side of each tire indicates Porsche’s approval of the tire, Yokohama said.

The tire size for the Cayenne is 295/35R21 107Y.