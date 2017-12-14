News/First branded location
December 14, 2017

Point S Opens First Branded Locations in India

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

A New and Simple Approach To Grow Sales

Point S Adds Memphis Distribution Center

Long-Time Philly-Area Tire Shop to Close

Auto Care Careers Now Accepting Applications for Internship Grants

Bridgestone, Predators Extend Arena Naming Agreement

New Study Says American Shoppers Prefer Physical Stores vs. Online

N.A. Williams Honored by Women in Auto Care

Fisker, Hakim Unique Group to Create Autonomous Shuttle

Yokohama Reports Record Breaking Sales

Doublestar to Pay Toyo $1.6 Million in Contempt Sanctions

Point S has opened its first branded locations in Ludhiana, Punjab (North) and Kochi, Kerala (South). The opening follows the announcement of the launch of Point S in India at the beginning of the year.

The Point S concept is implemented through Master Franchise Agreements with three regional partners who cover 5 of the most dynamic states: Deviate Enterprises for the Nation Capital Territory of Delhi and Punjab; GIAAN International for Maharashtra and Goa; and Tyrekada for Kerala.

These first flagship stores will be used as a showcase to recruit additional franchisees in the beginning of 2018 and reach an annual target of 25 Point S stores.

At mid-term Point S aims at reaching 100 points of sale covering more Indian States through an extension of the existing partnerships and the nomination of additional Regional Master Franchisees.

“We are very satisfied by the job accomplished by our Regional Master Franchisees for the opening of these flagship stores,” said Fabien Bouquet, Point S International CEO. “They perfectly reflect our concept and are a good starting point for the expansion of our network in this promising market, supported as well by a consistent Point S marketing program.”

This past October, Point S opened its first store in Asia located in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

Show Full Article