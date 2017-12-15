Point S Adds Memphis Distribution Center

Point S Tire & Auto Service USA is expanding into Tennessee with a distribution partnership in Memphis and plans to significantly increase its number of U.S. locations.

With the partnership, the company will add its fourth distribution center in the U.S.

“We’ll now have the opportunity to more efficiently extend our independent branded retail story and delivery of our competitive tire pricing to new markets,” said Walter Lybeck, president and CEO.

Lybeck said the expansion represents the “next step” in the company’s commitment to tire store owners. Point S USA, a cooperative, has already developed a strong retail presence with 200 stores in 15 western states, Lybeck said.

The Memphis partnership is expected to extend the company’s service to 50 more future Point S member locations, said Clint Young, director of sales and business development.

“We’re excited to help the independent retail tire store owner compete and win throughout this region,” Young said.