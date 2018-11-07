Point S Adds 16 Locations in 2018, Looks to Expand in Eastern U.S.

Point S Tire & Auto Service, USA has added 16 new retail locations and opened four new market states to its expanding roster of branded Point S Tire & Auto Service stores in 2018 and plans to push toward the East Coast, the company said in a press release.

It also published the results of its owners survey, which measures co-op member satisfaction using a net promotor score meant to gauge the loyalty of its members’ relationships to the company. The company averaged a 69% according to the net promotor. This measurement has been used by companies such as Verizon and Costo to measure customer satisfaction.

“Focusing on evaluating performance gives us the opportunity to join the gold standard category with companies like USAA Insurance, Costco and Nordstrom is outstanding. It energizes our team to always provide expert service. This commitment across the co-op is yet another reason for independent tire dealers to be attracted to Point S. We provide a complete solution and world-class service that intrigues new members and retains them as owners indefinitely – that’s our goal,” said Clint Young, director of sales and business development for Point S Tire & Auto Service.

Point S Tire & Auto Service, USA has Preferred Partnerships with Michelin, Goodyear, Hankook, and Nokian along with proprietary loyalty programs, marketing support, and solutions to increase tire dealer’s gross profit. By focusing on the dealer’s complete success, Point S Tire, USA added 34 new locations, expanded into four new states, and opened its fourth distribution center in Memphis, Tennessee in the last 18 months.

“Our members challenge my team with strategically growing the company. We know our Mission is the foundation of achieving those goals. As the industry faces disruption, bankruptcies, and further consolidation – the success and satisfaction of our Members have never been more important,” said Point S USA CEO Walter Lybeck. “Success in our industry is simple: provide the products, tools, and resources for independent tire dealers to make money and help them satisfy their customers. Those tools are fostered in our member’s showroom, not in a boardroom or driven by tire vendors.

“We’ve got a great team; we’re focused on growing the Point S brand and helping our members be successful. That’s why our net promotor score keeps climbing. Our members’ loyalty is amazing, and will it fuel our success as we continue to cement our position as the largest cooperative of independent tire dealers on the planet. I hope it’s a beacon of opportunity for independent tire dealers to join.”