August 23, 2018

Podium Named to Inc. Magazine List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies

Customer communication platform provider Podium has been named one of Inc. Magazine’s “Inc. 5,000” list of fastest-growing American companies.

Podium, which has seen a three-year growth of over 13,000%, recently celebrated the opening of its new 125,000-square-foot office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lehi, Utah. The company ranked 13th.

“This ranking is a testament to the Podium team and what we as a company have been able to do in just four short years,” said Eric Rea, CEO and co-founder of Podium. “Addressing a segment of businesses that was being left behind by other service providers, our continued growth and future expansion shows how the demand for heightened convenience is finally being met with our platform for thousands of businesses across the country.”

Founded in 2014 and now working with more than 20,000 businesses to create over 4 million customer interactions a month, Podium has quickly become one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the U.S, the company says. Its new office space will house its current 350 employees with plans to hire 400 more through 2020.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

