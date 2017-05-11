Plombco Introduces New Adhesive Wheel Weight Rolls

Plombco has expanded its product offerings to meet the trending market needs for no-flange wheels with the launch of its StickPro™ 1.00 oz. steel segment adhesive wheel weight rolls. The new rolls, 520Fe, are available with standard white tape and CW-Cold Weather gray tape to appeal to truck wheel professionals.

“We want to continue to differentiate our premium products from the other adhesive products manufactured around the world,” says Emilie St-Onge, Director of Customer Experience at Plombco Inc. “As promised during its launch, our StickPro product family is expanding and continues its mission to exceed industry standards and maintain quality.”

Plombco manufactures steel, lead and zinc adhesive wheel weights for passenger vehicles, motorcycles and trucks. In addition to adhesive wheel weights, the brand’s StickPro™ product line includes a full line of tools, accessories and cleaners necessary for properly removing existing weight and leftover adhesive residues. The company adds that it is consistently developing new products to help the installer properly clean and prepare the wheel to help increase efficiency and savings.

Learn more at www.plombco.com.