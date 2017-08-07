Plaza Tire Service Opens Second Springfield Location

Plaza Tire Service has opened its second location in Springfield, Mo. The new 8,650 square foot location features eight bays, allowing it to handle a large volume of vehicles.

“This store is modeled after some of our other recently opened locations,” said Scott Rhodes, vice president of Plaza Tire Service. “This layout has proven to be efficient for our employees and provide the open atmosphere we want for customers. Large windows in the showroom overlook the service bays and allow customers to easily watch the work being performed on their vehicles.”

The shop has been outfitted with various new technologies like the Quick Check vehicle inspection system by Hunter Engineering and tire changers and balancers.

“We’re excited to have this second Springfield location up and running,” says Mark Rhodes, president of Plaza Tire Service. “The Springfield area is experiencing tremendous growth, and we are positioning Plaza Tire Service to meet the automotive needs of this thriving community.”

The new store is located at 3820 West Sunshine Street in Springfield and the company currently has 62 locations across the country.

Customers can get more info by visiting www.PlazaTireService.com or calling (417) 882-9900.